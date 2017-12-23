President Kovind visits Rameswaram

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Rameswaram on a brief visit on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the President flew down to Mandapam in a helicopter from the Madurai airport on arrival from New Delhi in a special flight.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan, Ramanathapuram Collector S. Natarajan, ADGP Vijay Kumar and SP Omprakash Meena received the President.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit welcomes President Ram Nath Kovind at the Madurai Airport on December 22, 2017. Mr. Kovind landed in Madurai on his way to Rameswaram. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Accompanied by Mr. Purohit, the President spent about 20 minutes at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple offering worship at Swamy and Ambal sannadhis.

Later, after a brief stay at the circuit house, near the temple, the President, his wife and daughter visited the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial at Pei Karumbu, at the outskirts of the island.