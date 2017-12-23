President Kovind to arrive in T.N. on Saturday

President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to arrive in Madurai on Saturday, as part of a two-day visit to the State — his first since assuming office in July. His itinerary includes a visit to Rameswaram and appointments in Chennai.

The President would be received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit upon his arrival in Madurai at 10.15 a.m. He would take a helicopter to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and thereafter proceed by road to Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Mr. Kovind would also visit the memorial of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at Pei Karumbu near Rameswaram. He would then return to Madurai from Mandapam by air and would leave for Chennai on the same day.

On reaching Chennai at 4.35 p.m., the President would proceed to the Raj Bhavan, and later attend a function scheduled at 5.45 p.m. at a private hotel in Guindy.

After spending the night at the Raj Bhavan, he would leave for Hyderabad at 10.25 a.m. on Sunday.