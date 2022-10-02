President hands over awards to T.N. in different categories

President Droupadi Murmu handing over award to Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu secured top positions in various category of awards for Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022 and Jal Jeevan Mission Functionality Assessment at a function in New Delhi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu handed over the first prize in the Functionality Assessment 2021-22 under the ‘less than 60% coverage category’ to Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and its Secretary Shiv Das Meena during the function.

The President also handed over the third prize for Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022 in the big States category to Tamil Nadu's Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan and Department Secretary P. Amudha.

The Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2022 ranks the States on the basis of their performance on key quantitative and qualitative parameters laid down under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards for Functionality Assessment 2022 are given for performance of local water utilities in the States and Union Territories. An annual functionality assessment exercise is undertaken by the Jal Jeevan Mission to assess the status of water service delivery in households.