Tamil Nadu

President gives assent to Devendrakula Velalar Act

The President has given his assent to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2021 that seeks to put seven sub sects under one nomenclature of ‘Devendrakula Velalars’.

A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Centre on Tuesday.

Herein, they will not be called as Devendrakulathan, Kadaiyan, Kalladi, Kudumban, Pallan, Pannadi and Vathiriyan. However, as for Kadaiyan, it would not apply to those from coastal areas of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Kadaiyan would refer to those in the community from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 1:26:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/president-gives-assent-to-devendrakula-velalar-act/article34314307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY