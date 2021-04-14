President gives assent to Devendrakula Velalar Act

The President has given his assent to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2021 that seeks to put seven sub sects under one nomenclature of ‘Devendrakula Velalars’.

A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Centre on Tuesday.

Herein, they will not be called as Devendrakulathan, Kadaiyan, Kalladi, Kudumban, Pallan, Pannadi and Vathiriyan. However, as for Kadaiyan, it would not apply to those from coastal areas of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Kadaiyan would refer to those in the community from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.