President Droupadi Murmu visits Madurai’s Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple

February 18, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple on Saturday, for a darshan. This is the President’s first visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office.

At around 11.40 a.m., President Murmu arrived at Madurai Airport and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, T. Mano Thangaraj. She reached the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple at around 12 p.m. for darshan.

The President was welcomed with Poornakumbha Mariyathai (temple honours). She spent about an hour at the temple.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Madurai Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar and Temple fit person Karumuttu T. Kannan were present on the occasion.

Senior officials from the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, led by its secretary B. Chandramohan and Commissioner K. V. Muralidharan were among those who accompanied the President inside the temple.

A large number of the city’s residents had gathered near the temple to catch a glimpse of the President, who greeted several of them.

Elaborate security arrangements were made ahead of the President’s visit to Madurai. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the venue. The Madurai police had also announced traffic diversions in anticipation of the visit.

The President, after a brief halt at the Circuit House, will now leave for Coimbatore where she will be visiting the Isha Yoga Centre, also on Saturday.