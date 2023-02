February 09, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

President of India Droupadi Murmu is to visit Madurai and Coimbatore on February 18, during her maiden trip to Tamil Nadu after assuming office in July last year.

Ms. Murmu will visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and later arrive at Coimbatore to attend the Mahashivratri programme at Isha Yoga Centre on February 18, sources said.

The President will leave the premises after a few hours at the function and will not be staying overnight, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT