ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Kanniyakumari on March 18

March 16, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

She will visit Vivekananda Rock, Vivekananda Kendra and the Tiruvalluvar statue, say sources

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during a visit to the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in Kochi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to arrive in Kanniyakumari on March 18 to visit the iconic Tiruvalluvar statue.

The President is expected to arrive on an Air Force helicopter from Thiruvanathapuram on Saturday morning. She would visit Vivekananda Rock, Vivekananda Kendra and the Tiruvalluvar statue, according to official sources.

She is expected to leave Kanniyakumari in the forenoon for Thiruvananthapuram the same day.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday to review arrangements being made in this regard by various government agencies, Armed forces and the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US