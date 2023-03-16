HamberMenu
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Kanniyakumari on March 18

She will visit Vivekananda Rock, Vivekananda Kendra and the Tiruvalluvar statue, say sources

March 16, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during a visit to the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in Kochi, on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during a visit to the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in Kochi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to arrive in Kanniyakumari on March 18 to visit the iconic Tiruvalluvar statue.

The President is expected to arrive on an Air Force helicopter from Thiruvanathapuram on Saturday morning. She would visit Vivekananda Rock, Vivekananda Kendra and the Tiruvalluvar statue, according to official sources.

She is expected to leave Kanniyakumari in the forenoon for Thiruvananthapuram the same day.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday to review arrangements being made in this regard by various government agencies, Armed forces and the police.

