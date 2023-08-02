President Droupadi Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry 

August 02, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on the night of August 5 on her visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The President is scheduled to take part in the convocation of the University of Madras in Chennai on Sunday. Governor R.N. Ravi is likely to host a banquet in her honour in the evening.

She is likely to rename the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan as ‘Bharathiar Mandapam’ on Sunday evening. After an overnight stay at the Raj Bhavan, the President is expected to leave for Puducherry.