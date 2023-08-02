HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry 

August 02, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on the night of August 5 on her visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The President is scheduled to take part in the convocation of the University of Madras in Chennai on Sunday. Governor R.N. Ravi is likely to host a banquet in her honour in the evening.

She is likely to rename the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan as ‘Bharathiar Mandapam’ on Sunday evening. After an overnight stay at the Raj Bhavan, the President is expected to leave for Puducherry.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.