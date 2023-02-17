HamberMenu
President Droupadi Murmu on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu

President Murmu will visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple at Madurai in the morning and Isha Yoga centre at Coimbatore in the evening

February 17, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: The Hindu

President Droupadi Murmu, during her two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, will arrive in Coimbatore on February 18 (Saturday).

Ms. Murmu will arrive at the Madurai Airport at 11.40 a.m. on Saturday and drive down to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. After darshan at 12.15 p.m., she will board a flight from Madurai airport at 2 p.m. She will reach Coimbatore airport at 3.10 p.m. ,from where she will drive down to Circuit House in Race Course at 3.30 p.m.

After rest, she will visit Isha Yoga centre at 5.45 p.m. After dinner at 8.30 p.m., she will rest for the night at the Circuit House. Around 9.15 a.m. on Sunday, she will fly to New Delhi.

