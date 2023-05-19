HamberMenu
President Droupadi Murmu appoints four more judges to Madras High Court

With their appointments, the judges’ strength of the Madras High Court will increase to 65, as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges

May 19, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File

A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed four judicial officers: R. Sakthivel, P. Dhanabal, C. Kumarappan and K. Rajasekar as additional judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years. With their appointment, the working strength of the court will increase to 65, as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday stated that the tenure of the four judges would commence from the day they assume charge, in the same order of seniority. The appointments have been made in accordance with the recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium on March 21.

The recommendations were made after taking into account Intelligence Bureau reports, and the reports of the judgement assessment committee which had assessed the performance of the four judicial officers and rated their verdicts to be very good. The consultee judges too, had concurred with their suitability for the post.

