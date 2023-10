October 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

President Droupadi Murmu arrived by flight on Thursday evening. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, senior members of the Cabinet, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and senior officials welcomed her at Chennai airport. Later, she left for Raj Bhavan, where she would stay on Thursday night. On Friday, the President is scheduled to preside over the eighth convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) near the city.

