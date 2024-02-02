GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President appoints Justice S. Vaidyanathan as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Union Ministry of Law and Justice issues a notification on Friday notifying his appointment with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office

February 02, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of Justice S. Vaidyanathan, the seniormost judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office.

The notification stated that the President had made the appointment pursuant to a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (since retied) and Justice Sanjiv Khanna on November 2, 2023.

A resolution passed by the collegium stated that Justice Vaidyanathan “is a competent judge with humility, judicial temperament and unimpeachable integrity.”

It also pointed out he was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on October 25, 2013 after 27 years of standing at the Bar and that his areas of practice were labour, service, criminal and company matters. The collegium also took into note his contribution to the judiciary.

The collegium stated he had authored 1,219 reported judgements during his tenure of 10 years as a judge of the High Court and of them, 692 were delivered during the last five years. He had acquired considerable experience in delivering justice in one of the largest High Courts in the country.

“While recommending his name, the collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that the Madras High Court which is one of the largest High Courts in the country, is presently represented by only one Chief Justice (T.S. Sivagnanam of Calcutta High Court) among the Chief Justices of the High Courts,” the resolution read.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.