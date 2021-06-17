Presided over by Palaniswami, AIADMK meeting adopts resolution against Sasikala

The party resolved that there was no relationship between the AIADMK and Ms. Sasikala, aide to former CM Jayalalithaa

At a meeting of AIADMK legislators in Salem, presided over by party co-cordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, a resolution was passed condemning V.K. Sasikala, aide to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for trying to create confusion among the party cadre.

A meeting of AIADMK legislators and other office-bearers was held at the party’s Salem rural district office in Omalur, in which six resolutions were adopted including one condemning Ms. Sasikala for claiming to take over the party and creating confusion among party cadres. The resolution pointed out that Ms. Sasikala is not even a primary member of the party.

The party charged that Ms. Sasikala, who announced that she was going to stay away from politics during the Assembly elections earlier this year, was now trying to gain political attention post elections, after “seeing public support for the party under the leadership of party’s coordinator [O Panneerselvam] and co-coordinator.” Ms.Sasikala is enacting a drama of interacting with a few persons that she is going to take over the party, the resolution said.

The party resolved that there was no relationship between the AIADMK and Ms. Sasikala. The party condemned her telephonic conversations, during which, it said, she spoke in a manner that would instigate caste emotions, which was creating confusion among party cadres. The resolution also said that a few members of a family were spreading a deceptive net every day to seize the party. However, the AIADMK would establish itself as a people’s movement and would never destroy itself for the aspirations of a family.

The meeting appreciated the party leadership for taking action against those who contacted Ms. Sasikala and those who acted against the interests of the party. The meeting condemned “false interviews” given by persons who faced party action and demanded legal action against them.

In the meeting, resolutions were also passed thanking Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam and alliance party leaders for campaigning during the Assembly elections and also thanking the public for voting for the AIADMK-led front.

COVID-19 deaths

The party unit also passed resolutions demanding that the State government mention the right reason for deaths of persons who died while undergoing COVID-19 treatment. The party unit said that they have been receiving complaints that COVID-19 is not mentioned as reason of death for several persons who died while undergoing treatment for the disease across the State, and the public are facing difficulties in getting access to welfare schemes announced by the State and Central governments. The party also resolved that the government should ensure supply of medicines for persons affected with COVID-19, black and white fungus infections, and ensure their speedy recovery.

The party unit also demanded that measures be taken to control prices of construction materials.