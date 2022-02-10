‘Present BJP with a crushing defeat as it betrayed Tamils’

THOOTHUKUDI

10 February 2022

T.N. does not need Modi’s certificate on patriotism, says CM Stalin

The BJP has betrayed the Tamils by walking out of the special Assembly session, convened for re-adopting the anti-NEET Bill returned by the Governor, charged DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday. He said the national party had not learnt the lessons taught by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing party cadre ahead of the urban civic polls via video conference from Chennai, Mr. Stalin said the MLAs, representing several crores of people of Tamil Nadu, had voted for re-adoption of the anti-NEET Bill after it was sent back by the Governor, “who was appointed by the Union government and not elected by the voters”. While the MLAs, cutting across the party lines, had backed the anti-NEET Bill, the four BJP MLAs alone staged a walked out, “which was a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“The BJP, an anti-Tamil and anti-democratic evil force, should be presented with a crushing defeat in all the elections to be held in future, including the upcoming urban civic polls. The worst defeat to be gifted by everyone of you alone will teach the BJP an unforgettable lesson. At the same time, the resounding victory of DMK and its allies will stand testimony to your appraisal of the government,” he said.

R-day tableau

Mr. Stalin also came down heavily on the Union government for not allowing Tamil Nadu’s tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. “The contribution of Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle is immeasurable and we don’t need any credit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for our patriotism as the country’s history of freedom struggle is our testimony. While we fight for conserving the multi-cultural, multilingual and multi-religious facets of independent India, these fanatics are treating this great nation as a mere landscape, which can never be allowed,” Mr. Stalin said.

He denied the allegations by the AIADMK and the BJP that the DMK had not fulfilled the poll promises, and said his government, after coming to power, had issued 1,238 orders on the 1,641 announcements made.