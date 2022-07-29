Presence of Modi a big honour for graduands, says Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a memento from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai on Friday.

July 29, 2022 20:54 IST

‘You can all tell your children proudly in the future that you got your graduation certificates from the Prime Minister himself’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day, this time at the convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

Mr. Modi had stayed overnight at Raj Bhavan after inaugurating the Chess Olympiad on Thursday, to present degrees to graduands of Anna University. Sharing the dais with him, Mr. Stalin not only thanked him a second time for inaugurating the Olympiad, but also praised his presence at the convocation .

The Chief Minister said students should feel proud not only of graduating, but also of the fact that they were receiving their degrees from Mr. Modi, “who holds the high office of the Prime Minister”.

“This is a big honour for you. You can all tell your children proudly in the future that you got your graduation certificates from the Prime Minister himself!” he said.

In his address, Mr. Stalin said education was one asset that no one could steal or snatch away. “We believe there should be no obstacles to education. That is why our ‘Dravida Model’ government is working with the primary goal of enhancing literacy. Education is the bedrock of the principle of social justice of the Dravidian Movement.”

He said the Tamil Nadu government was creating an atmosphere where graduates were able to find employment immediately. “We have eased the regulations for setting up businesses in Tamil Nadu by keeping in mind the future of our youth. Due to this, Tamil Nadu has climbed to the third spot from the 14th place in just one year, as one of the best States to do business,” Mr. Stalin said.

Earlier, State Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, in his welcome address, said the State was able to increase the number of students enrolling in engineering colleges due to the abolition of entrance examinations, and requested Mr. Modi to support the higher education sector in Tamil Nadu.