Tamil Nadu

Presence of Modi a big honour for graduands, says Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a memento from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai on Friday.
Special Correspondent Chennai July 29, 2022 20:54 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:54 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second consecutive day, this time at the convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

Mr. Modi had stayed overnight at Raj Bhavan after inaugurating the Chess Olympiad on Thursday, to present degrees to graduands of Anna University. Sharing the dais with him, Mr. Stalin not only thanked him a second time for inaugurating the Olympiad, but also praised his presence at the convocation .

The Chief Minister said students should feel proud not only of graduating, but also of the fact that they were receiving their degrees from Mr. Modi, “who holds the high office of the Prime Minister”.

