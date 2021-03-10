Prepping electors for the day of polling

Model booths set up in Virudhunagar

Voters often complain that they go blank on how to vote and whom to elect once they reach the voting compartment. This is because they find the polling booth set up unfamiliar and new.

First-time voters will not have any clue about how a polling booth will be. “This can make them anxious. To familiarise them with the polling booth set up, we have planned to set up model polling booths in all constituencies,” said Virudhunagar district SVEEP nodal officer V. Jayakumar.

“Instead of entering the booth for the first time as a voter, they can visit any model booth casually as a visitor,” he said.

Here, the role of each polling officer, such as the one who checks identity, the one who makes entries of voters in registers and applies the indelible ink on the index finger and the officer who switches the control unit on before allowing the voter into the polling compartment is explained to the people who come visiting.

“Some voters get anxious when they see people, including agents watching them. But once the formalities are explained, the voter will know that the entire process is smooth and simple,” he said.

With an aim to achieve 100% voter turnout this poll, officials are ensuring the provision of basic amenities like drinking water, shade and ramps.

Besides, officials will provide desirable facilities like parking lots, signages, a crèche with toys to keep children engaged and even face masks.

Officials will also try to put up a festive look with some decorations to attract voters to booths.

Voters are already being given an opportunity to have a feel of electronic voting machines through daily demonstrations in crowded areas.

“Voters should not miss the flashing of the symbol in VVPAT machines after they cast their votes for candidates of their choice,” Mr. Jayakumar said.