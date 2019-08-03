Preparations near complete, countdown begins for Vellore LS poll

Election officials are on the verge of completing their tasks to ensure a fair and smooth polling in the Vellore Parliamentary constituency on Monday.

About 1,553 polling booths across the six assembly segments have been set up in various schools and government buildings.

The 3,200 election officials chosen from schools, State and Central government offices in the district, have been trained on discharging election duties with diligence.

Micro-observers have been asked to take charge of the 133 sensitive polling booths in 68 identified locations.

The Electronic Voting Machines, VVPAT instruments and control units would be stored in Ranipet Engineering College and Polytechnic College in Walajahpet. The counting of votes would be taken up on August 9.

Arrangements at the counting centre have been completed. About 14 tables, with surveillance cameras underneath, would be provided to each assembly segment.

At the same time the campus would also be under police security, along with 74 closed circuit TV cameras that have been set up to monitor polling activities.

Water facility, public conveniences, electricity and media rooms are being readied.

The footage from the surveillance cameras would be broadcast to a senior police officer who would be stationed at the control room 24X7.

The counting centre would be under constant vigil by personnel drawn from the Central Paramilitary Force (CPF), the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the district police team.

The strong rooms, with only one entry point and a double-locking system, would also be under CCTV camera surveillance.

The counting centres would be manned mostly by the Central armed police forces and State Armed Police.

The local police personnel would be on duty on a rotation basis till the completion of counting process, said an official from the Election department.

District Election Officer and Collector, A. Shanumuga Sundram, Vellore Superintendent of Police, Pravesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer, J. Partheeban, Sub-Collectors, K. Elambahavath and K. Meghraj, and PWD Engineer V. Srinivasan supervised the arrangements at the counting centre.