Preparations in full swing for Chess Olympiad

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu reviews the arrangements for 44th FIDE Chess Olympaid at Mamallapuram near Chennai

Metro Trains are also being used for the campaign of 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad to be held in Mamallapuram from July 28. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

With less than a week to go for the inauguration of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad on July 28, final arrangements are in full swing in Chennai and Mamallapuram.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu visited Mamallapuram and reviewed the arrangements being made in the coastal town, where the international sports event would go on till August 10.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in the Secretariat with senior officials and senior police officers on the arrangements being made, an official release said. He released a telephone directory for the international sports event.

Over 2,000 chess players and delegates from over 180 countries are expected to take part in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. The inauguration is set to take place in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai and the matches would continue to take place in Mamallapuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event on July 28.