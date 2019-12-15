Preparations for local body elections in full swing

Nominations have been received at block development offices for electing local body leaders in rural parts of Tiruvannamalai districts.

Control room

A control room has also been set up at the Collectorate to receive election related complaints. People can dial 1800-425-3678 (toll free number) or call 04175-233141 for registering their complaints. They can also contact returning officers of respective blocks for registering complaints or objections.

Meanwhile, Collector K.S. Kandasamy called for a meeting of returning officers and representatives of all political parties to give a briefing on poll arrangements. District Revenue Officer, P. Rathinasamy, District Rural Development Agency- Project Director, B. Jayasudha, Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar and other senior officials in-charge of elections participated in the meeting. It has been decided to engage ex-servicemen for election security duty.