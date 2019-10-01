Tamil Nadu

Preparations begin for Karthigai Deepam festival

The Panthakkal Muhurtham ceremony was held at the Sri Aruchaleshwara Temple in the early hours of Monday.

The Panthakkal Muhurtham ceremony was held at the Sri Aruchaleshwara Temple in the early hours of Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Panthakkal’ ceremony performed at Tiruvannamalai

The ‘Panthakkal Muhurtham’ ceremony, signifying a ritual inaugural for preliminary preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, was held at the famous Sri Arunachaleswara Temple in the early hours of Monday.

‘Panthakkal Muhurtham’ started with an ‘Abhishekam’ (holy bath) at the Sri Sambantha Vinayaka shrine in the temple premises at 5.30 a.m.

The fortnight-long Karthigai Deepam festival, which attracts a large number of devotees from across the State, would be held between November 28 and December 14, said Joint Commissioner, R. Gnanasekar.

The highlight of the celebrations is the lighting of the “Maha deepam” atop a hillock near the temple. This year the deepam festival would be on December 10.

‘Bharani Deepam’

The ‘Bharani Deepam’ would be lit at 4 a.m. and the ‘Maha Deepam’ is to take place at 6 p.m. that day.

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, R. Gnanasekar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sridevi, Tiruvannamalai, and Municipal Commissioner, Surendhar participated and chanted slogans in praise of deities ‘Annamalaiyar’ and Unnamulaiammai’.

The Collector and dignitaries also distributed sachets with slogans on water conservationfrom a milk booth nearby as a part of an awareness campaign.

Jan 6, 2020

