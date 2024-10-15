Premallatha criticises T.N. government over delay in completing storm water drain works in Chennai

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) alleged that the ruling DMK government has not completed construction of storm water drains in Chennai city despite being in power in the State for nearly four years.

In a statement, Ms. Premallatha said “The State government had been saying that it had completed 95% of flood mitigation infrastructure in Chennai city. However, commuters continue to struggle due to pending infrastructure works such as construction of storm water drains.... It was reported that three persons had died after falling into rainwater stagnated pits. The Ministers and officials should ensure adequate availability of food, medicines and essential commodities and safety of people living in low lying areas and hilly terrains in all districts. The Tangedco should replace old lamp posts and keep a vigil on high tension power lines.”

She also urged the workers of DMDK to extend help to the needy. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai and Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss also urged their party workers to extend assistance to people who live in low-lying areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.