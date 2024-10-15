GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Premallatha criticises T.N. government over delay in completing storm water drain works in Chennai

Published - October 15, 2024 04:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK treasurer Premallatha Vijayakant. File

DMDK treasurer Premallatha Vijayakant. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) alleged that the ruling DMK government has not completed construction of storm water drains in Chennai city despite being in power in the State for nearly four years.

In a statement, Ms. Premallatha said “The State government had been saying that it had completed 95% of flood mitigation infrastructure in Chennai city. However, commuters continue to struggle due to pending infrastructure works such as construction of storm water drains.... It was reported that three persons had died after falling into rainwater stagnated pits. The Ministers and officials should ensure adequate availability of food, medicines and essential commodities and safety of people living in low lying areas and hilly terrains in all districts. The Tangedco should replace old lamp posts and keep a vigil on high tension power lines.”

She also urged the workers of DMDK to extend help to the needy. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai and Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss also urged their party workers to extend assistance to people who live in low-lying areas.

Published - October 15, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.