Premallatha condemns attack on lawyer in Hosur

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth on Thursday (November 21, 2024) condemned the attack on a lawyer outside a court in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

In a statement, she said she was shocked to come across the visuals of the lawyer being hacked near the court in broad daylight. “The State government should bring to book all those involved in the crime,” she added.

Referring to another incident in Thanjavur, in which a government school teacher was stabbed to death on Wednesday, she said teachers, students, doctors, and lawyers were not safe in Tamil Nadu. “Without concentrating on these issues, the Chief Minister is saying that his party [DMK] would win 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections,” she said, adding that such incidents had triggered resentment among the public.