Premalatha Vijayakant tests positive for COVID-19

29 September 2020 11:13 IST

The DMDK treasurer has been admitted to a private hospital in Chenani

Premalatha Vijayakant, treasurer of the DMDK tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 28, and was admitted to MIOT Hospitals. She is currently stable and under observation, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Meanwhile, DMDK’s founder Vijayakant, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, would be discharged shortly after Ms. Premalatha’s preliminary tests were conducted. He is asymptomatic, stable and responding well to routine non-invasive care, the statement added.

