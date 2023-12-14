Premalatha Vijayakant elected as DMDK general secretary

December 14, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The executive and general council of the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) met on Thursday, December 14, 2023 and unanimously elected its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant as its general secretary.

DMDK Founder Vijayakant, who was recently discharged from hospital, chaired the party’s 18th executive and general council meeting held at a private hall in Thiruverkadu.

In October 2018, Premalatha was elevated as the party’s treasurer, against the backdrop of repeated hospitalisation of DMDK founder Vijayakant.

A slew of resolutions was passed at the meeting. One resolution gave full authority to Vijayakant to decide on the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Another resolution urged the State government to extend ₹1,000 monthly cash aid to all women heads.

Another resolution sought police action against those who spread rumors about Vijayakant’s health. Other resolutions focused on price hikes implemented by the DMK government, issues in land acquisition for Parandur airport, fishermen issue, besides seeking a government funded insurance scheme to protect people below poverty line during natural disasters and adequate planning for better management of disasters.