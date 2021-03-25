Premalatha tests negative for COVID-19

The DMDK treasurer underwent a test on Wednesday, after the party’s deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish’s wife tested positive

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant has tested negative for COVID-19 during the testing that was undertaken on Wednesday.

An official of the Health Department said that a team went to the lodge in Virudhachalam town where Ms. Premalatha was camping on Wednesday afternoon and took her throat swab.

She tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done on Wednesday, the official said.

The Health department had earlier appealed to the DMDK leader, who was in the midst of her campaign in Virudhachalam, to come in for testing.