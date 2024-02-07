Premalatha says DMDK will join alliance that offers 14 LS seats and 1 RS seat

February 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Wednesday said her party would enter into an alliance with any party that would allot it 14 Lok Sabha constituencies – the number of seats it had contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections – and a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming Parliamentary polls.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMDK contested 60 seats in an alliance led by the AMMK, and polled less than 1%.

After holding a meeting with her party’s district secretaries, Ms. Premalatha said that while a majority of them wanted the party to go it alone, in the event that it contests the polls as part of an alliance, it would choose one that offers the maximum number of seats.

“A majority of our district secretaries said we should contest the polls alone. We will join the alliance that gives us the most number of seats, that is, 14 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, as was the case with our alliance for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls (that included the PMK and the BJP),” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said that the party would deliberate on the alliance, and rejected media reports that it had concluded seat-sharing talks.

“There is only speculation about our alliance. We will announce it formally. The reports that we will contest in four seats and in Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi and so on are not true. We will discuss and decide where we want to contest and who will contest in those constituencies,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said a public meeting will be held in four zones across Tamil Nadu, and the DMDK Flag Day will be celebrated across the State on February 12. “Before the public meeting, we will make our stance clear,” she said.

When asked if she was comfortable with forming alliances based on the number of seats offered and not on ideology, she said, “Captain (party founder Vijayakant) had explained our ideology – it is about getting rid of poverty and eliminating corruption and so on. Please don’t use fancy words about our ideology. Will anyone agree to an alliance with a party that is not agreeing to give seats?”

