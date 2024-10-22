Premalatha demands Deepavali bonus for part-time teachers

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday urged the State government to disburse Deepavali bonus for 12,000 part-time teachers. In a statement, she said even after 41 months of coming to power, the DMK has not fulfilled its promise of giving permanent jobs to part-time teachers. With a mere salary of ₹12,500, the part-time teachers are struggling to run their families. For the last 13 years, they have been demanding permanent jobs. The State government should consider their demands at the earliest by offering them permanent jobs and festival bonus before Deepavali.

