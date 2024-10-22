ADVERTISEMENT

Premalatha demands Deepavali bonus for part-time teachers

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Premalatha | Photo Credit: SRIBHARATH G

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday urged the State government to disburse Deepavali bonus for 12,000 part-time teachers. In a statement, she said even after 41 months of coming to power, the DMK has not fulfilled its promise of giving permanent jobs to part-time teachers. With a mere salary of ₹12,500, the part-time teachers are struggling to run their families. For the last 13 years, they have been demanding permanent jobs. The State government should consider their demands at the earliest by offering them permanent jobs and festival bonus before Deepavali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US