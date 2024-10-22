GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Premalatha demands Deepavali bonus for part-time teachers

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Premalatha

Premalatha | Photo Credit: SRIBHARATH G

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday urged the State government to disburse Deepavali bonus for 12,000 part-time teachers. In a statement, she said even after 41 months of coming to power, the DMK has not fulfilled its promise of giving permanent jobs to part-time teachers. With a mere salary of ₹12,500, the part-time teachers are struggling to run their families. For the last 13 years, they have been demanding permanent jobs. The State government should consider their demands at the earliest by offering them permanent jobs and festival bonus before Deepavali.

Published - October 22, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.