Tamil Nadu

Prem Anand Sinha named JC North

The Election Commission on Monday replaced IPS officer Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner (North) of Greater Chennai Police, with Prem Anand Sinha, who is presently Joint Commissioner (Traffic).

The official communication from the Election Commission also sought for a compliance report by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. However, it did not cite any reason behind the transfers.

Apr 9, 2020

