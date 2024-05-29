Preliminary works for setting up Global Sports City commenced: T.N. government

The preliminary works towards setting up the Global Sports City in Chennai has commenced, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

An official release from the State government said the Global Sports City would take the sports scenario in Tamil Nadu even further.

So far, a total of 81 coaches from abroad have been appointed to train sportspersons in athletics, swimming, tennis, hockey, squash, among other disciplines.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has so far handed over incentives to the tune of ₹87.61 crore to a total of 2,738 sportspersons, who have won laurels in international and national events.

Referring to the successful hosting of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in 2023, the release recalled that Chief Minister Stalin was conferred with ‘Man of the Year’ for his invaluable involvement for the successful hosting.

The ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit’ scheme has been launched and distributed in 420 village panchayats and it would be distributed soon in the remaining 10,793 villages.

The ‘mini stadiums’ announced by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were being set up in the State, it added.