Pregnant women from COVID-19 containment zones to be screened at hospitals

Pregnant women coming from containment zones will be screened for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at hospitals. This comes after the samples of a 27-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Chintadripet who died at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children on Monday, returned positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials of the Health Department said 59 persons -- five doctors, 21 postgraduate students, 17 interns, eight staff nurses, and eight workers and security personnel -- of KGH have been quarantined for coming in contact with the woman during her hospital admission. Nasal and throat swabs were lifted from all of them. A few patients and family members of the woman were also being screened.

The woman, who was 36 weeks pregnant, was admitted with complaints of watery discharge. She had no diabetes or hypertension and fell in the low risk category. However, she developed fits and collapsed suddenly. Doctors and staff in the ward tried to revive her, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. But she collapsed and died. The baby also died, official sources said.

An official of the Health department said the ward and operation theatre were being disinfected. “First of all, we have told all doctors to fully protect themselves when attending to pregnant women, especially those coming from containment zones. When they come to the hospital in labour pain, we cannot immediately test them. So, we have asked all doctors and staff to protect themselves and attend to the expectant mothers. They will be screened simultaneously. We will look at those with symptoms and their susceptibility,” he said.

Official sources said pregnant women, known to be in the high risk category, were being referred to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.