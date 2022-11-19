Pregnant woman run over by navy bus

November 19, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

  A 22-year-old pregnant woman was run over by a bus belonging to the Navy on Kamarajar Road off Marina beach on Friday night.

The police said the victim was identified as Lalitha, wife of Siva Reddy, a naval officer. The couple were returning to the quarters from Marina beach on a two-wheeler. The accident occurred near Napier Bridge when Mr. Reddy lost control of the two-wheeler and both fell on the road. The bus ran over Lalitha killing her on the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

