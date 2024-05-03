GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pregnant woman dies after falling off moving train near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district

The 21-year-old was on her way, with her husband and relatives, to attend a baby shower her parents were throwing at her hometown in Melnilai Nallur; her family alleged that the emergency alarm chain in their train compartment did not work

May 03, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old pregnant woman died, after falling off a moving express train in Mampakkam near Vriddhachalam, in Cuddalore district, on Thursday (May 2, 2024) night.

The victim was identified as Kasturi, wife of Suresh of Melnilainallur near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

Police said the couple, residing in Chennai, had, along with their relatives, boarded the Kollam Express on Thursday evening to go to Melnilai Nallur, for a baby shower function organised by Kasturi’s family. When the train reached Mampakkam at around 8 p.m., Kasturi, who was standing near the washbasin in their compartment, reportedly fell from the moving train.

Relatives of Kasturi, who had accompanied the couple, frantically tried to pull the emergency alarm chain in their compartment but their efforts went in vain. They then rushed to the adjacent compartment and pulled the alarm chain there, bringing the train to a halt.

By then, the train had traversed several kilometres. The family tried searching for Kasturi on the tracks but did not succeed due to poor visibility. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the Railway police at Vriddhachalam.

“My daughter complained of vomiting and was standing near the wash basin when she fell from the moving train. Everyone in the compartment tried to pull the alarm chain but our efforts went in vain. They then rushed to an adjacent compartment and pulled the chain, bringing the train to a halt. The train had traversed eight kilometres and we started searching for Kasturi on the tracks. The emergency alarm chain in three compartments failed to work,” the victim’s mother, Vasantha, said.

On Friday morning, the Railway police recovered Kasturi’s body at Poovanur. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.