HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Pregnancy-related complications probable reason for female elephant’s death near Coimbatore

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, who headed the autopsy, said the foetus of the elephant (aged between 22 to 25 years) could have been between 20 and 22 months of gestation.

September 19, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

A female wild elephant that was found dead in a check-dam inside a reserve forest near Coimbatore on Sunday (September 17) evening could have died of pregnancy-related complications, as per the post-mortem examination findings.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar, who headed the autopsy on Monday, said the foetus of the elephant could have been between 20 and 22 months of gestation.

ALSO READ
Wild elephant found with injuries dies in Coimbatore

“The foetus was more putrefied than the mother’s carcass. This could mean that the foetus died much before the mother died. The pregnancy complication is believed to have led to the mother’s death,” he said.

The female elephant, aged between 22 to 25, was found dead in the check-dam of Kinathukuzhi stream falling under Boluvampatti block II reserve forest when field staff of the Forest Department were patrolling the area on Sunday evening.

Dr. Sukumar performed the post-mortem examination along with T. Karthikeyan, Assistant Veterinary Surgeon from the Government Veterinary Hospital, Narasipuram, in the presence of senior officials and a representative from a non-governmental organisation on Monday. The elephant did not have external injuries.

ALSO READ
T.N. Forest Department conducts drive against country-made bombs in Coimbatore

According to the veterinarians, the foetus was in the final stage of pregnancy. “The foetus was found in the full grown stage with hairs. The amniotic sac was not ruptured. The elephant is believed to have undergone a dystocia (difficulty during labour) due to which the foetus could have died. This could have eventually caused the mother’s death,” Dr. Sukumar said.

He added that an elephant’s gestation period is between 18 and 22 months, the longest of all mammals. The carcass and the foetus were buried in the forest after samples were lifted for forensic examinations.

A total of 16 wild elephants have died of various causes in the Coimbatore Forest Division this year.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / wildlife / flora and fauna / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.