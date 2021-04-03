Prefer farmer to proprietors: Anbumani

Criticising M.K Stalin’s performance as Opposition leader, he claimed the former did not know why he was staging walkouts from the Assembly.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged voters to choose Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who, according to him, is a “farmer” and not “proprietors” sitting inside air-conditioned rooms.

Canvassing votes for AIADMK Minister and Arni candidate Sevoor S. Ramachandran, he said DMK leader M.K. Stalin had no connection with farming and farmers, unlike Mr. Palaniswami who can drive a tractor himself and is an approachable person.

“It is my political goal to develop all backward communities,” the PMK leader said. The statement was made against the backdrop of the 10.5% internal reservation granted for Vanniyars within the MBC quota.

Criticising Mr. Stalin’s performance as Opposition leader, he claimed the former did not know why he was staging walkouts from the Assembly.

He claimed that the Tamil women had decided to reject the DMK.