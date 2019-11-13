Precious antique idols and artefacts should not be allowed to rot, says PMK founder Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said precious antique idols and artefacts should not be allowed to decay and rot. Mr. Ramadoss said The Hindu’s recent expose on recovered antiquities being dumped in the open, was shocking.

Referring to a report that appeared in The Hindu on Tuesday, the PMK leader said over 1,250 priceless antique idols and artefacts which had been recovered from several places across State have been lying abandoned in a car park belonging to the Economic Offences Wing, Guindy, and in adjoining open areas. They had been dumped like a pile of garbage, he said in a statement.

“It is anguishing that these precious idols and artefacts are not being given space for safe keeping,” Mr. Ramadoss’s statement said.

In 2016-17, the Idol Wing police conducted searches at bungalows and farm houses of a few persons in Chennai and Kancheepuram and seized antique metal, stone idols and wooden artefacts. In connection with these raids and seizures, the police also arrested antique dealers and brought all those antique items which were worth several crores, the PMK leader pointed out.

Mr. Ramadoss said, “The antique idols and artefacts should have been well preserved. Instead, they are lying scattered without adequate protection in the ground floor of the Economic Offences Wing of the CB CID. It seems that anybody can enter the premises and take away the antiques. Such a situation may cause a fatal blow to the investigation of Idol Wing cases and the government should make sure it does not happen.”

“It is well-known that two-wheelers, cars and goods-carriers which were seized in criminal cases have been rusting and going waste after exposure to the elements at police stations. Now, we see the same plight for precious antique idols too,” said Mr. Ramadoss.

He said all these antiquities have rich art and cultural value. The seized items should be displayed in a museum which should be established for this purpose. Such an initiative should be welcomed by all. Mr. Ramadoss urged the Idol Wing and police not allow the antiques to decay and rot further.

The authorities should approach the government to get the land belonging Kapaleeswarar Temple and establish a museum for this purpose soon, said Mr. Ramadoss.