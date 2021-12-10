Precia Molen opens new factory in T.N.

Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan inaugurates the facility in Chennai

Precia Molen, a leading weighing industry company headquartered in France, opened its third modern factory in Chennai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Industries T. M. Anbarasan inaugurated the facility in the presence of Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai.

Group Chairwomen Anne Marie Perin Escharavil and Group Managing Director Rene Jean Colombel of Precia Molen France participated virtually.

Managing Director of Precia Molen India, MPs, MLAs and senior government officials were present.

A release from the Consulate said the new facility would double the company's production capacity and would cater to the clients in South East Asia, Middle East, Asia Pacific and export markets. The visit by the Consul General was an opportunity to "salute the dynamism and diversity" of French investments in South India, particularly Tamil Nadu.

The new venture illustrated the contribution of French companies to the 'Make in India' initiative of Government of India.

Further, it highlighted the strategic partnership between France and India beyond the armaments and defence industry, the release said.

Precia Molen India opened its first modern manufacturing factory in 2015, the release said.