Precautionary measures helped reduce damage: Palaniswami

06 December 2020 03:45 IST

₹10 lakh aid released for the families of cyclone victims

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday released ₹10 lakh to the families of seven persons who were killed during heavy rain and flooding, caused by Cyclone Burevi in the State.

In a statement in Chennai, he said ₹6 lakh was released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and another ₹4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

On preparedness

Reiterating that precautionary measures taken by the government helped contain damage to property and reduce the number of deaths, he said he had directed officials to distribute food packets, drinking water and milk powder.

“Depending on the need, I have asked officials to set up mobile eateries,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Mr. Palaniswami said in the case of death of cattle, the government would give ₹30,000 each for milch cows, ₹25,000 each for bulls, ₹16,000 each for calves and ₹3,000 each for a goat. “Owners of damaged houses and huts will get adequate compensation. Farmers will get compensation from SDRF. I have also issued directions for providing compensation from the crop insurance scheme,” he said.

Relief efforts

While Cabinet colleagues have been deputed to various districts to oversee and speed up relief works, PWD officials have been advised to monitor reservoirs to prevent damage.

“The police and Revenue officials have been asked to prevent crowds near waterbodies and beaches,” he added.