Precaution dose: Special drive every Thursday

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 23:34 IST

It will begin on January 20

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for precaution doses will be conducted every Thursday, starting January 20.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the drive will be conducted at all existing government COVID-19 vaccination centres - upgraded Primary Health Centres (PHCs), block PHCs, government hospitals under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services and government medical college hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education. The sessions are meant for the administration of the precaution dose to eligible healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 with co-morbidities, who have completed 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The directorate instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) to coordinate with the respective Joint Directors of Health Services, deans and other health officials, including those in the private sector, to ensure that eligible staff received the precaution dose. The DDHS were also instructed to improve the coverage of the precaution doses in the State.

