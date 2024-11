To mark 75 years of the Constitution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed that the Preamble be read at all Departments at the Secretariat, the High Court, Collectorate Offices, State government offices, schools and colleges on November 26 at 11 a.m. The Tamil Nadu government has also organised an oratorical contest, conferences and quiz in schools and colleges on the principles of the Constitution, a release said.