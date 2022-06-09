Pre-mutation module set up to help buyers of plots in layouts

Module successfully piloted in Coimbatore; NIC has developed the software

Module successfully piloted in Coimbatore; NIC has developed the software

In a move that is expected to benefit buyers of house site plots located in large real estate layouts, the Directorate of Survey and Settlement (DOSS) has put in place a pre-mutation module for creating new subdivisions for approved layouts, wherein all the subdivisions in them could be done in one-go.

The module was successfully piloted in Coimbatore district and was found to be effective.

Once the plot subdivisions are created and approved on Tamil Nilam through the new module, all plots will be recorded in the name of the applicant/developer. Later, whenever there is a sale/purchase of the plot, there will be automatic mutation in the name of the purchaser, a recent communication from DOSS to all Collectors said. The NIC has developed the software for the pre-mutation module.

Earlier, whenever an individual party registered a plot in the sub-registrar’s office or while applying in the Common Service Centre for subdivision, the revenue staff would visit the layout, create subdivisions and then reflect these mutations in the land records. “Many a time, the staff were visiting the same layout numerous times while processing applications for subdivisions by different buyers. This new module would avoid such a situation,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Further, the DOSS noted that the roads and OSR lands set part in an approved layout are not subdivided in the Tamil Nilam land records even though the public lands have been registered in the name of the local body concerned, it said. The new module will aim at reflecting in land records, the details of lands allotted for common purposes such as parks, open area, reserve site, playground, community usage, places of worship, burial ground, among others and help prevent encroachments.

Every month, about 1.3 to 1.5 lakh applications are received across Tamil Nadu, seeking online patta transfer involving subdivisions. Of them, about 50-60% are related to subdivisions of house site plots in layouts. Though an announcement in this regard was made by then Revenue Minister in the Assembly in February 2019 and a G.O. was issued in February 2020, necessary software has now been developed by the NIC.