On the last day of campaigning, Durga Stalin, wife of DMK president M.K. Stalin, offered prayers at Tirumala, the abode of Sri Venkateswara Swami, in Andhra Pradesh. Mrs. Stalin was accompanied by Nischitha Muppavarapu, member, Board of Trustees, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.
Prayers for victory
