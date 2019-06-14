Exclusive | Tamil Nadu

Prashant Kishor’s firm IPAC to meet with TN Chief Minister Palaniswami

Poll strategist and JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor.

Poll strategist and JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

more-in

The political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee successfully handled the campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

After successfully handling the campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Prashant Kishor-mentored Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) is finding many takers, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Palaniswami is learnt to have asked for a meeting with two directors of the company, Rishiraj Singh and Vinesh Chandel this evening in New Delhi.

Also Read
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar along with party Vice President Prashant Kishor and Secretary General KC Tyagi during the JDU 's National Executive Meeting at CM official residence, in Patna, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

JD(U) to contest Assembly elections in four States on its own

 

Sources in Chennai confirmed that the subject would be the handling of the Assembly polls in the state in 2021. Earlier last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also met with the IPAC founder and Janata Dal (U) vice president. Incidentally, the IPAC has also handled some aspects of film star Kamal Haasan’s political campaign under the aegis of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

The AIADMK won only one seat in its alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu in the recent Lok Sabha polls but won 9 out of the 22 Assembly seats. This secured the State government’s numbers in the Assembly.

An earlier version of this article mentioned that the meeting is in Chennai. The meeting is in New Delhi. The error is regretted.
Comments
Related Topics National Tamil Nadu
political parties
Tamil Nadu
state politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2019 4:35:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/prashant-kishors-firm-to-meet-with-palaniswami-ahead-of-tn-assembly-polls/article27907438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story