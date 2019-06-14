Prashant Kishor’s firm IPAC to meet with TN Chief Minister Palaniswami

After successfully handling the campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Prashant Kishor-mentored Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) is finding many takers, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Palaniswami is learnt to have asked for a meeting with two directors of the company, Rishiraj Singh and Vinesh Chandel this evening in New Delhi.

Sources in Chennai confirmed that the subject would be the handling of the Assembly polls in the state in 2021. Earlier last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also met with the IPAC founder and Janata Dal (U) vice president. Incidentally, the IPAC has also handled some aspects of film star Kamal Haasan’s political campaign under the aegis of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

The AIADMK won only one seat in its alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu in the recent Lok Sabha polls but won 9 out of the 22 Assembly seats. This secured the State government’s numbers in the Assembly.