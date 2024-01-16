Prasanna Kumar Acharya is new Finance Director of NLC India Ltd

January 16, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Prasanna Kumar Acharya assumed office as the Director (Finance) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Monday, January 15, 2024.

According to an NLCIL press release, Mr. Acharya had earlier served as the Director (Finance) at Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). He has also held many key positions in the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), NTPC Limited and Tata Power.

Mr. Acharya’s professional journey includes diverse roles in power generation, transmission and distribution, and mining, with notable contributions to Metro Rail projects. He also played a crucial role in the Phase II project of CMRL, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT