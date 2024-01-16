GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prasanna Kumar Acharya is new Finance Director of NLC India Ltd

Mr. Acharya had earlier served as the Director (Finance) at Chennai Metro Rail Limited, a press release said

January 16, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna Kumar Acharya assumed office as the Director (Finance) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Monday, January 15, 2024.

According to an NLCIL press release, Mr. Acharya had earlier served as the Director (Finance) at Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). He has also held many key positions in the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), NTPC Limited and Tata Power.

Mr. Acharya’s professional journey includes diverse roles in power generation, transmission and distribution, and mining, with notable contributions to Metro Rail projects. He also played a crucial role in the Phase II project of CMRL, the press release said.

