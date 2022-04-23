Prasadam to be distributed in 10 temples

April 23, 2022



The staff specially trained for the task have been told to strictly follow FSSAI guidelines were followed while implementing the scheme that will benefit 10,000 devotees on weekdays and 25,000 during festivals

Minsiter for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday launched the distribution of prasadams in 10 temples under the purview of the department, including Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai and Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu in the State through video conferencing. Speaking to presspersons after distributing prasadams to devotees at the Vadapalani Andavar temple in the city, he said this was one of the announcements made in the Assembly last year. He said on ordinary days, around 10,000 devotees would benefit and on festival days this number would go up to 25,000 a day. The staff, who have been specifically appointed for this purpose, have been instructed to ensure FSSAI guidelines were followed while preparing prasadams including laddu, sakkarai pongal, venn pongal, sundal, coconut rice, lemon rice and curd rice. On the day-long annadhanams being done in five major temples daily, he said 25,000 devotees benefited from this. He said that 341 temples in the State had obtained the BHOG certificate from the FSSAI for the prasadams. The Minister urged devotees to wear masks when they entered temples. HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, and Vadapalani Andavar temple Thakkar Adhimoolam were present.



