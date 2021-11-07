Tamil Nadu

Prakash Rao Colony residents stage protest

A cross-section of residents of Prakash Rao Colony in Pulianthope staged a protest on Saturday demanding a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area. They blocked the Pulianthope Main Road for some time.

According to residents, the area gets inundated every time it rains and sewage overflows with the rainwater.

The situation turned worse a few days go as rainwater and sewage stagnated on the street, and even entered houses.

Drinking water was contaminated due to sewage overflow.

The protesters said the area required a stormwater drain, while the height of the road should be increased.


