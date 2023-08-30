ADVERTISEMENT

Praggnanandhaa returns home; Stalin hands him a cheque for ₹30 lakh

August 30, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitating Praggnanandhaa.

Chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who arrived to a grand welcome at the Chennai airport on Wednesday morning, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his camp office.

Mr. Stalin felicitated the Chess player and handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh as an incentive from the State government.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was present. Mr. Praggnanandhaa’s parents Ramesh Babu and Nagalakshmi accompanied him. Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, last week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US