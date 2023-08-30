Praggnanandhaa returns home; Stalin hands him a cheque for ₹30 lakh

August 30, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who arrived to a grand welcome at the Chennai airport on Wednesday morning, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his camp office.

Mr. Stalin felicitated the Chess player and handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh as an incentive from the State government.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was present. Mr. Praggnanandhaa’s parents Ramesh Babu and Nagalakshmi accompanied him. Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.